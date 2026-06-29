EXCLUSIVE: Thane shopping mall to witness Dhamaal 4’s GRAND ‘Saree’ tune launch event; Riteish Deshmukh, Anjali Anand to carry out in the middle of 800 females in pink sarees

2 weeks are left for the release of Dhamaal 4 and the promos are on in complete swing. The trailer launch occurred on June 12 at Imagicaa, the popular theme park situated on the borders of Mumbai. A day before this unforgettable occasion, Bollywood Hungama was the very first one to offer amazing details about the activities prepared as part of the grand trailer launch. We now give you information from another grand marketing occasion of Dhamaal 4 that would happen tomorrow.

EXCLUSIVE: Thane shopping mall to witness Dhamaal 4’s GRAND’Saree’tune launch event; Riteish Deshmukh, Anjali Anand to carry out amidst 800 females in pink sarees

A source informed Bollywood Hungama“On Saturday, June 27, Riteish Deshmukh and Anjali Anand will introduce the tune ‘Saree’ from Dhamaal 4 in a grand style in a shopping center in Mumbai. Both stars along will set the phase on fire with a live efficiency on the tune.”

The source continued, “And that’s not all. Because it’s a weekend, an enormous crowd is anticipated to witness the epic event. Signing Up With Riteish Deshmukh and Anjali Anand will be 800 females worn pink sarees, making it a distinctive event. It’ll be a magnificent visual reward for fans and the media alike.”

‘Saree’ is the vivacious, recreated Hindi variation of the renowned Marathi tune ‘Gulabi Sadi’ sung, made up and composed by Sanju Rathod.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 restores the franchise’s core cast, consisting of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast likewise includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, including brand-new faces to the funny series.

Dhamaal 4 exists by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Check Out: Anjali Anand on working with Riteish Deshmukh in Dhamaal 4, “I was a fan of his work, now I’m a fan of the individual too”

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

Tags: Ajay Devgn, Anjali Anand, Arshad Warsi, Dhamaal 4, Jaaved Jaaferi, Music, News, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Saree, Song, Thane

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