Shahid Kapoor ends up being Bvlgari’s very first Friend of your house for scents in India; states, “It seems like a collaboration that makes good sense to me”

Shahid Kapoor has actually included another turning point to his profession by ending up being Bvlgari’s first-ever Friend of your home for scents in India. The statement marks a considerable advancement for the Italian high-end maison, as it is likewise the brand name’s very first scent partnership with a male character in the Indian market.

Shahid Kapoor ends up being Bvlgari’s very first Friend of your home for scents in India; states,”It seems like a collaboration that makes good sense to me”

The collaboration comes at a time when Shahid Kapoor is delighting in the success of his just recently launched movie Mixed drink 2which has actually gotten a favorable action from audiences. Beyond the cinema, the star has actually continued to broaden his existence in the high-end and way of life area with this newest association.

As part of the cooperation, Shahid will represent a curated choice of Bvlgari’s scent portfolio, consisting of the extensively identified Bvlgari Man and Bvlgari Le Gemme collections. The brand name mentioned that Shahid’s character and design line up with Bvlgari’s identity of classic high-end, workmanship and modern elegance, making him a natural option for the association.

Discussing the collaboration, Shahid Kapoor stated, “It’s certainly unique. Scent is something I’ve constantly delighted in and gotten in touch with on an individual level. What I like about Bvlgari’s scents is that they feel unique without being overwhelming. They have a character of their own. It seems like a collaboration that makes good sense to me, and I’m thrilled to start this journey with the Maison.”

The partnership shows Bvlgari’s ongoing concentrate on enhancing its existence in India, where the high-end scent market has actually seen consistent development over the last few years. By selecting Shahid Kapoor as the face of its scent portfolio in the nation, the maison is seeking to deepen its get in touch with Indian customers while highlighting its premium collections.

For Shahid, the statement marks another addition to a profession that has actually progressively developed beyond movies into style, way of life and high-end recommendations. Understood for stabilizing business performers with performance-driven functions, the star has actually likewise constructed a strong existence as a design icon throughout the years.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was just recently seen in Mixed drink 2where his efficiency as Kunal has actually been valued by audiences. With this newest association, the star continues to widen his portfolio while representing among the world’s most identified high-end brand names in the scent section.

Check out: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons and Awards 2026: Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor to Ananya Panday to Ayushmann Khurrana, stars win huge

Tags: Bollywood, Brand, Brand Ambassador, Bvlgari, Bvlgari Le Gemme, Bvlgari Man, Features, scent, Luxury, Perfume, Shahid Kapoor

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