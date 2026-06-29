Hong Kong – CSD holds Hong Kong Reunification Futsal Tournament to promote message of “Joining Hands on the Road to Rehabilitation” (with pictures)

CSD holds Hong Kong Reunification Futsal Tournament to promote message of “Joining Hands on the Road to Rehabilitation” (with pictures) ******************************************************************************************

The Correctional Services Department (CSD) today (June 28) held the Joining Hands on the Road to Rehabilitation – Hong Kong Reunification Futsal Tournament at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai. The occasion brought in more than 600 visitors, organisations and people from different sectors supporting rehab, members of youth uniformed groups and fixed up individuals. Through the sport of football, the occasion intended to promote the message of “Joining Hands on the Road to Rehabilitation” and to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the return of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to the motherland.

As an officiating visitor, the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, together with the Chairman of the Football Association of Hong Kong, China, Mr Eric Fok, functioned as the captains of the Rehabilitation Invitation Team and the Joining Hands Invitation Team respectively, and took part in an exhibit match with stakeholders from various sectors.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Tang stated that football is a group sport in which gamers need to interact to accomplish excellent outcomes. The very same uses to rehab work, which counts on not just efforts of the CSD, however likewise the assistance of all sectors of society to make it possible for fixed up individuals to make contributions to society after their release.

Mr Tang stated when playing football, one might experience injuries and break guidelines, which will likewise occur in life. One can have a much better life by restoring a favorable spirit.

The occasion consisted of 3 parts, particularly an exhibit match took part in by officiating visitors, a Legislative Council Member, neighborhood dignitaries, agents of organisations supporting rehab, artistes, CSD personnel, agents of the Correctional Services Pioneer Leaders and young fixed up individuals; the Youth Uniformed Group Invitational Competition took part in by the Rehabilitation Football Team, 8 youth uniformed groups of the Security Bureau’s disciplined and auxiliary services departments and other youth uniformed groups; and the Supporting Organisation Invitational Competition took part in by groups of organisations from different sectors supporting rehab.

Through the above 3 competitors and the “Joining Hands on the Road to Rehabilitation” Football Training Programme in cooperation with the Hong Kong Playground Association and the Football Association of Hong Kong, China, the CSD wants to supply varied knowing chances for individuals in custody and restored individuals with a strength-based technique, so regarding broaden their favorable social media networks and cultivate and reinforce their individual abilities, along with to improve their self-identity by leveraging the accomplishment and sense of belonging brought by sports, thus assisting them reintegrate into society.