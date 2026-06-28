Offers: Poco F8 Ultra and F8 Pro, plus Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max are on sale

Prime Day ranged from Tuesday to Friday, however that’s over with now. We turned our attention to routine offers (no membership needed) and here is what we discovered– a lot of Poco phones.

Beginning with the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro– here’s the versus post– you can get flagship efficiency from this year (Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) or from in 2015 (Snapdragon 8 Elite). The Ultra is a big phone with a 6.9″ screen and a 6,500 mAh battery, while the Pro is mid-sized with a 6.59″ screen and 6,210 mAh battery. Both phones have actually 100W wired charging, however just the Ultra does cordless (50W).

Another location where the Poco F8 Ultra sticks out is the video camera– the 50MP primary has a bigger sensing unit(1/1.31″ vs. 1/1.55″), a 50MP telephoto with a longer lens (5x/115mm vs. 2.5 x/60mm)and a greater resolution ultra-wide(50MP vs. 8MP).

Rather of the F8 Pro, think about the Poco F7 Ultra– it has the exact same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip however with more RAM (16GB vs. 12GB). It has a sharper 6.67″ display screen( 1440p +)however a smaller sized 5,300 mAh battery (with 120W wired and 50W cordless charging). Offered the equivalent rates, nevertheless, we ‘d choose the more recent design.

The Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max resemble the F8 duo. The previous is a smaller sized phone(6.59″ vs. 6.83″screen)and has a smaller sized battery(6,500 mAh vs. 8,500 mAh). Charging is the exact same though(100W wired just).

This time around, nevertheless, the video cameras equal– so besides the size, these 2 are separated by their chipsets. The Pro utilizes a Dimensity 8500 Ultra, while the Pro Max inches better to flagship area with the Dimensity 9500s (a version of the Dimensity 9400+). Here is a comprehensive Poco X8 Pro vs. Poco X8 Pro Max contrast.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/xiaomi-poco-x8-pro.jpg" alt ="Poco X8 Pro" width ="75" height ="100">

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