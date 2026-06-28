Galaxy M47 crucial specifications, Tecno Camon Slim authorities, Week 26 in evaluation

Samsung has actually validated the Galaxy M47 5G will introduce in India on June 29. The phone loads a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon chipset, a 6,000 mAh battery with 45W charging, and a 50MP primary electronic camera with OIS. Samsung is appealing 6 Android updates and 6 years of security spots, making software application assistance among its most significant highlights.

Tecno revealed the Camon Slim to sign up with the Spark and Pova Slim phones. This one is a little thicker at 6.39 mm, however it loads a big 6,000 mAh battery, and is IP69/IP68 water-tight.

The Nothing Phone (4b) is beginning July 7. Today, it flaunted its Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 16 on Geekbench.

A brand-new leakage declares Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro might include the integrated anti-peeping Privacy Display.

Back to the Nothing Phone (4b) – Nothing displayed the phone’s style, including a traditional transparent back and Glyph lights. The phone has a double electronic camera setup on the back.

Google silently included LHDC v5 assistance to Pixel phones through the Android 17 upgrade. LHDC is a higher-end Bluetooth noise codec, however you might require to by hand allow it through Developer Options on your phone.

A brand-new report restated that the iPhone 18 Pro will debut a variable-aperture cam for the very first time. The tech reoccurs on lots of a flagship cameraphone throughout the years. We can’t state it’s groundbreaking things on a smart device.

Realme presented the P4x 4G – a budget-focused option to its 5G brother or sister. It loads a big 8,000 mAh battery. It likewise brings a 6.8-inch 120Hz LCD, a 50MP primary cam, 45W charging, and IP64 defense, making battery life its most significant selling point.