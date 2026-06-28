Oppo Enco Air5s unboxing and ears-on

Now that we’ve unpacked the Oppo Enco Air5, it’s time for the brand-new Enco Air5s. Called as Oppo’s very first semi-in-ear earbuds, the Air5s can be found in Lunar White, Midnight Black, and Starlight Purple.

Since the buds are open-ear, there are no silicone pointers in package.

“Oppo Enco Air5s” Oppo Enco Air5s”326″ The Enco Air5s share a few of the core specifications of the Air5( and Air5 Pro), such as the 12mm vibrant chauffeur. These buds have a smaller sized case( with the exact same 530mAh battery ), and smaller sized in-bud batteries at 40.5 mAh(vs 62mAh on the Air5 ). As an outcome, you’re getting up to two days on a charge compared to 52 hours on the Air5.”217″ Something the Enco Air5s has more than the Air5 is assistance for moving gestures for volume control in addition to tapping on the bud. It’s an essential for some users (this editor consisted of). height=

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width=”Very light and compact case” height=”326″ src=”217″ >”https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-enco-air5s-ifr/-326/gsmarena_004.jpg”< img alt ="Very light and compact case" width ="326" height="217" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-enco-air5s-ifr/-326/gsmarena_005.jpg">



Really light and compact case

The Enco Air5s are everything about being comfy to use for extended periods of time. It begins with the buds’style- these are open-ear (Oppo refer to it as semi-in-ear), indicating there are no silicone pointers to go into your ear canal.

On the other hand, the absence of eartips suggests the Air5s does not develop a vacuum in your ear and has a far weaker passive seclusion than common in-ear buds.

Still, you get active sound cancellation, though Oppo does not declare decibel numbers. ANC is no place near the level of the Air5. Like other open-ear buds we’ve evaluated, sound cancellation just hardly alleviates your environment.

Sound quality relatively matches that of the Air5 – there’s a lot of volume and a really strong midrange with focus on treble. Since of the less-impressive passive seclusion, you’re getting less excellent bass, which wasn’t that outstanding on the Air5 out of package to start with.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/oppo-enco-air5s-ifr/-1200w5/gsmarena_003.jpg" alt ="Oppo Enco Air5s in for review">