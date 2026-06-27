Venezuela to tap IMF reserve possessions for quake restoration, Bloomberg News reports

Venezuela prepares to tap a few of the reserve possessions it holds at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to fund restoration after back-to-back earthquakes struck the nation, Bloomberg News reported, pointing out individuals acquainted with the matter.

The federal government intends to at first access $200 million from its $4.5 billion allowance of IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), according to the report. It stays uncertain whether Caracas will look for to make use of more of its SDR holdings in the future, individuals informed Bloomberg News, asking for privacy due to the fact that the conversations are personal.

Check Out: Venezuela Earthquake: At least 164 eliminated, almost 1000 hurt as 2 back-to-back fatal quakes damage structures

Performing President Delcy Rodriguez stated on Thursday that Venezuela will produce a fund utilizing resources held at the IMF to fund the restoring of harmed facilities, healthcare facilities and real estate. The nation stated a state of emergency situation after 2 earthquakes struck Yaracuy state, west of Caracas, late on Wednesday.

The SDRs are IMF-created reserve possessions designated to member nations in percentage to their quotas. Unlike standard IMF financing, accessing SDRs does not need a more comprehensive loan program.

Venezuela’s access to its SDR holdings had actually been suspended for several years till April, when the IMF stated there was adequately broad worldwide acknowledgment of the Rodriguez federal government, bring back the nation’s capability to utilize the funds, Bloomberg News reported.

IMF representative Julie Kozack stated on Thursday that the fund is carefully engaged with Venezuelan authorities “as they assess the economic impact and the recovery needs.” She decreased to offer information on the proposed restoration fund.

The SDR holdings become part of the IMF’s $650 billion allowance made to member nations in late 2021 to reinforce worldwide liquidity and aid nations manage the financial fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, Bloomberg News stated.

SDRs are global reserve possessions that can be exchanged for 5 significant currencies– the U.S. dollar, euro, Japanese yen, British pound and Chinese yuan. Member nations can hold them as part of their reserves or exchange them for hard cash through voluntary plans with other IMF members.

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