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Another problem on Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line: Jammed door hold-ups train

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Door snag interrupts Bengaluru city’s Purple Line services.

BENGALURU: Services on Metro’s Purple Line saw another disturbance Thursday night after a train established a door-related technical fault at Cubbon Park station.All travelers were deboarded from the train and asked to board a subsequent one.

The occurrence led to hold-ups and overcrowding on platforms for a long time.Ashwin Kumar TA, a techie, stated he was taking a trip from Pattandur Agrahara towards Challaghatta when the train came to a stop at Cubbon Park station at 7.35 pm. “Our train stayed at the platform for 15 to 20 minutes after the door breakdown was reported in among the coaches. All guests were asked to leave and the platform rapidly ended up being crowded.

I needed to wait on 3 subsequent trains before I might board one as they were complete.

BMRCL chief PRO Yeshwanth Chavan stated the doors of one train at Cubbon Park station did not close effectively, causing the hold-up of subsequent 5 services. The problem was immediately corrected and typical services were brought back throughout Purple Line.

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