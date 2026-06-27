Friday Quote of the Day by Jeff Bezos: “If you never ever wish to be slammed, for goodness’ sake do not do anything brand-new.” Why Amazon creator believes criticism is the supreme indication of success

Quote of the Day: With the weekend around the corner, Friday is a great time to stop briefly, show, and think of the objectives you wish to pursue in the days ahead. That’s what makes this motivating quote from Jeff Bezos especially appropriate today. According to Bezos, the 4th wealthiest male on the Earth, if you’re handling critics, you may really be on the ideal track.

The stating motivates individuals not to let worry of criticism stop them from pursuing their objectives. Whenever an individual presents an originality, takes a threat, difficulties existing standards, or actions outside their convenience zone, there will often be individuals who disagree, question, or slam their actions.

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Quote of the Day

“If you never ever wish to be slammed, for goodness’ sake do not do anything brand-new”- commonly credited to Jeff Bezos.

The Meaning of the Quote: Innovation Disturbs the Status Quo

At its core, Bezos is informing us that criticism is the tax you spend for creativity. The quote teaches that success, development, and individual advancement frequently feature criticism.

Humans enjoy convenience and predictability. When you do what has actually constantly been done, you mix in and remain safe. The minute you attempt something brand-new– whether it’s releasing a side hustle, altering a workflow, or sharing a distinct viewpoint– you interfere with the standard.

Individuals naturally withstand modification. Since critics can’t see your vision yet, their default action is to inform you why it will not work. If you are doing something truly unique, criticism isn’t an indication that you’re stopping working; it’s evidence that you’re shaking things up.

Jeff Bezos shines as an example

A terrific example of this quote is Jeff Bezos himself.

When Bezos began Amazon in 1994 as an online book shop, many individuals were doubtful. The web was still brand-new, and many customers had actually never ever purchased anything online. Numerous financiers questioned whether an internet-based company might prosper, and some thought the concept was too dangerous.

In spite of the doubts and criticism, Bezos stayed concentrated on his vision. He continued buying innovation, broadening Amazon’s offerings, and developing the business for the long term. Throughout the years, Amazon grew from a little online book shop into among the world’s biggest business.

Why This Matters Today: The Age of Instant Feedback

This recommendations is more pertinent now than ever previously. We reside in a world of instantaneous feedback. Thanks to social networks, online evaluations, and work environment chat apps, anybody can share their viewpoint on your operate in a matter of seconds.

Due to the fact that it is so simple for individuals to slam, it’s likewise exceptionally simple to get prevented and play it safe. If you let the worry of unfavorable remarks determine your options, you will wind up stuck in your convenience zone.

In a hectic world, individuals who alter things are the ones who can look past the screen sound and keep constructing anyhow.

How to Apply It in Your Daily Life

You do not need to be a billionaire tech CEO to utilize this state of mind. Here is how you can use Bezos’ approach to your daily life:

Anticipate the pushback: When you pitch an originality at work or begin a brand-new routine, psychologically get ready for somebody to question it. When you anticipate criticism, it loses its power to shock or upset you.

Filter the sound: Learn to different positive feedback from empty cynicism. If the review assists you enhance, take it. If it’s simply somebody withstanding modification, let it go.

Procedure your development, not approval: Do not await everybody to concur with your brand-new course. Let your outcomes do the talking. The very best response to a critic is a working task or a better way of life.

If you select a life of no criticism, you are likewise picking a life of absolutely no development. You can play it safe and remain unnoticeable, or you can march, attempt something brand-new, and accept that a couple of doubters simply include the area.