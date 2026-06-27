Gautam Adani 64th Birthday: Adani Foundation Gathers Record 52,306 Blood Units In Massive Seva Drive

Gautam Adani’s 64th Birthday Marked By Record Nationwide Blood Drive|Image: Republic

The Adani Foundation, the social well-being arm of the Adani Group, turned Chairman Gautam Adani’s 64th birthday into an enormous across the country health motion. Rather of a standard event, the structure ran a mega blood contribution drive that smashed all its previous records.

The enormous drive occurred throughout 754 places, consisting of cities, towns, and towns in 21 states, 5 Union Territories, and 4 abroad areas. Led by the Adani Healthcare group, the drive gathered 52,306 systems of blood– almost doubling in 2015’s record of 28,090 systems.

‘Seva hi Sadhana Hai’

The huge project was motivated by Mr. Adani’s core approach: “Seva hi Sadhana Hai” (service is praise). The objective was to funnel individual birthday wants into a cumulative effort to conserve lives.

The drive gathered approximately 23,538 liters of blood. Physicians specify this will straight benefit more than 156,918 clients throughout the nation.

The gathered blood will be divided into important elements like entire blood, platelets, and plasma. These are frantically required for emergency situation surgical treatments, cancer treatments, mishap victims, and maternal health care.

Dr. Priti Adani Expresses Gratitude on X

Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, shared her appreciation on social networks platform X, highlighting the huge scale of the team effort:

“For Gautam’s 64th birthday, his belief of ‘Seva Hi Saadhna Hai’ was beautifully brought to life through a mega blood donation drive made possible by the Adani Parivaar. 52,306 units of blood. 6000+ volunteers. 750+ locations in India and overseas. My deepest gratitude to every Adanian and medical professional who rolled up their sleeves. Your act of service will give hope and strength to more than 1,56,900 patients and their families.”

To manage a drive this big, the structure coordinated with the Red Cross, federal government civil health centers, and charitable blood banks. More than 6,000 volunteers– consisting of medical professionals, paramedics, and Adani Group staff members– worked all the time to ensure the camps ran securely and efficiently.

A 15-Year Legacy of Giving