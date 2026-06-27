Unique! Imran Khan on how he presented sweetheart Lekha Washington to child Imara

Discussing the significance of sincerity in such circumstances, Imran states,”Lekha and I understood each other before we began dating therefore Imara understood her too. It’s simply the context of the relationship that altered and I desired her to understand when it took place. It’s part of being transparent. Attempting to hide anything from a kid is unhealthy. That’s not how you develop a healthy relationship.”

The star includes, “Kids do what you do and not what you state. I desire to live my life in a method where I’m setting a healthy example for her. It’s essential to speak with kids like they are reasonable, believing beings and not treat them as lower.”

Assessing their developing vibrant, Imran likewise shares a light-hearted take on how his child now sees him. “We’ve reached a stage where I’m uncool in front of her good friends; I still yell out ‘I enjoy you’, however I’m not cool enough to socialize with her pals,” he chuckles.

Parenting a young child has actually not lacked its obstacles, and for Khan, it likewise brought a fresh point of view to the method he sees his market. “I have actually begun seeing the world through her lens. When I view animations or motion pictures with her, I understand that I do not like how female characters are being represented. Misogyny is enhanced. It pushed me to begin looking for favorable female representation in my movies too,” he confesses.

Imran, 43, likewise found out to keep her far from the circus of limelights that frequently features being a public figure: “I kept her away for the majority of part. Individuals would respond to me and at some time, she asked me, ‘Why do individuals keep taking images with you?’ I had to discuss to her that I acted in some motion pictures and individuals remember me from there. I have actually disappointed her any of my movies, for her it’s still outsiders strolling up and welcoming me.”

He likewise extends this preservation method to her access to the digital world. “I am relatively conservative on tech adoption. Not simply kids, however everybody is too online today. I’ve put standards on tech adoption for Imara.”

And when not being a protective father, he bonds with her over rollerblading and even haircare! “I do not have as much hair as she does,” the star chuckles, including, “Learning to hair shampoo, condition and coiffure her hair is things I needed to discover by doing it. I started by making unsightly plaits that were awkward. I am much better now. It’s been a whole journey.”