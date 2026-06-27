< iframe src = width = 19459006 height = frameborder = enable = allowfullscreen > 19659002 Girl Critical After Being Set On Fire In Rourkela|OTV #rourkelanews #odishacrime #womansetonfire #odishanews #womensafety #rourkela #sundargarh #otv #otvnews #otvnewsenglish #otvenglish ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trustworthy details throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659004 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! 19659005 Go to Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 Enjoy Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish 19459022 Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV
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