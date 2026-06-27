Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s next movie Haiwaan’s release date revealed, inspect it out here

2026 is going to be a satisfying year for fans of filmmaker Priyadarshan. After providing Bhooth Bangla, a scary funny with Akshay Kumar, the duo is returning with Haiwaan. And now, audiences have a release date to eagerly anticipate. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="A picture from the sets of Haiwaan." > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/27/400x225/haiwaan_still_1782542515530_1782542529041_9a70709a-78a6-415d-8532-23b750ed5334.jpg"alt ="A picture from the sets of Haiwaan."title ="A picture from the sets of Haiwaan."width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> A photo from the sets of Haiwaan.

The statement exposes,”With an interesting mix of powerhouse skill in front of and behind the electronic camera, Haiwaan is poised to be among the most significant theatrical occasions of 2026. The movie is all set to launch theatrically on 11th September 2026.”

Haiwaan is touted to be a suspense thriller featuring Akshay and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher are the supporting cast.

Also read: Welcome To The Jungle review: Akshay Kumar and team deliver a laugh riot; Farida Jalal, Raveena Tandon steal the show

HT City, while revealing the film’s title last year in July, had reported, “The group felt this title explains their subject the very best, and communicates precisely how Priyadarshan sees it- as an edge of the seat thriller. There were other titles in contention, however this one clicked all, offered the characters the lead stars play.”

Saif and Akshay are signing up with forces after last starring in the 2008 movie Tashan. The shoot started in August 2025.

Presently, Akshay is indulging in the success of his most current, Welcome To The Jungle directed by Ahmed Khan. It has actually opened to more than 18 crores in India alone, amidst favorable word of mouth. The multi-starrer possesses names such as Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, to name a few.