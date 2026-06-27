JCB and PNB Launch New Platinum Credit Card, Empowering Consumers with Greater Value and Lifestyle Benefits

JCB International Co.,Ltd (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB, Japan’s only international payment brand, has strengthened its presence in the Philippines through a strategic partnership with Philippine National Bank (PNB) with the launch of the new PNB JCB Platinum Credit Card.

Developed to address the evolving spending habits of Filipino consumers, the card is designed for individuals who increasingly manage a mix of digital, in-person, and international spending. It supports everyday transactions while offering added convenience for travel and larger purchases, combining rewarding earn rates, flexible payment features, and access to JCB’s extensive network, particularly in Japan and other key destinations.

Among the card’s key features is an auto-convert installment option that allows eligible online purchases of at least PHP30,000 to be automatically converted into a three-month installment plan without monthly add-on interest, offering greater flexibility in managing expenses.

Designed to make every purchase more rewarding, the PNB JCB Platinum Credit Card enables cardholders to earn rewards points on their everyday transactions. Cardholders receive one point for every PHP70 spent, with an enhanced earn rate of one point for every PHP40 spent in Japan or on transactions billed in Japanese Yen. These rewards can be redeemed as cash credits toward outstanding balances, allowing cardholders to enjoy greater value while benefiting from JCB’s strong connection to Japan and its unique lifestyle experiences.

A key differentiator of the card is access to JCB-exclusive privileges and experiences. Cardholders can enjoy entry to select overseas airport lounges, access to JCB’s multilingual concierge service while traveling, and exclusive benefits in Japan.

“We developed this card with our customers’ day-to-day needs in mind—from managing purchases more easily to making the most of travel opportunities,” said Edwin R. Bautista, President and CEO of PNB. “Our continued partnership with JCB allows us to offer features that are practical, accessible, and relevant to how people spend today.”

“Through this partnership, PNB JCB Cardholders can look forward to a more rewarding journey,” said Masaki Yokawa, President and CEO of JCB International Co., Ltd. “Beyond earning rewards points faster, cardholders will gain access to exclusive JCB privileges—from airport lounge access and curated dining offers to merchant promotions across the country. These benefits reflect our commitment to delivering elevated experiences that combine convenience, prestige, and Japanese hospitality.”

The card is designed for today’s consumers whose spending spans digital payments, dining, and travel, reflecting broader shifts in consumer behavior. Its features are intended to complement these patterns by combining flexibility with rewards and access.

JCB has established a strong global footprint, working closely with financial institution partners to provide secure, innovative payment solutions and distinctive cardholder benefits, with a particular focus on enhancing the travel experience.

[From left to right: PNB Cards Business Development and Management Head Sheila Caeg-Bilog; PNB Cards and Financial Solutions OIC Joel Tirona; PNB President and CEO Edwin R. Bautista; JCBI President and CEO Masaki Yokawa; JCB Philippines Country Manager Wataru Tamura]

The launch was commemorated through a ceremonial signing held on May 19, 2026, attended by executives from JCBI and PNB, reaffirming the organizations’ shared commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions and enhanced value to Filipino consumers. The event marked a significant milestone in the partnership between the two institutions as they continue to respond to the evolving financial and lifestyle needs of Filipino consumers.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.global.jcb/en/

About Philippine National Bank

Philippine National Bank is one of the country’s largest private universal banks in terms of assets and deposits. It provides a full range of banking and other financial services to its highly diverse clientele comprised of individual depositors, small and medium enterprises, domestic and international corporations, government institutions, and overseas Filipinos. Backed by over a century of stability and excellence, PNB looks forward to more years of serving its customers. To know more about PNB, visit its official website: www.pnb.com.ph

Contact

Anna Takeda

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp



Topic: Press release summary