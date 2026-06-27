Twenty-five years after Dil Chahta Hai ended up being a landmark movie in Hindi movie theater, Saif Ali Khan is apparently set to team up when again with Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment. According to a report by Variety India, the star has actually signed on to heading an approaching thriller backed by manufacturers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Saif Ali Khan to reunite with Farhan Akhtar after 25 years for a thriller: Report

While the makers have not formally revealed the job, the report specifies that the movie is presently in the composing phase and is anticipated to start production by the end of the year.

An extreme thriller checking out morality and principles

Based on the report, the untitled movie will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that checks out styles of morality, principles and intricate social problems. Saif Ali Khan will apparently be paired opposite a leading female star, although the casting procedure is still underway. The task has actually not yet locked a director.

Sources estimated by Range India claim that Saif has actually currently dedicated to the movie and is eagerly anticipating reuniting with Farhan Akhtar, with whom he shares an enduring individual and expert association.

The cooperation marks another turning point in the association in between Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar, whose Dil Chahta Hai finished 25 years this year. Launched in 2001, the coming-of-age drama stays among the most renowned Hindi movies of its generation. The movie made a cult following for its modern storytelling, remarkable characters and fresh take on relationship and relationships.

Saif Ali Khan was just recently seen playing a law enforcement officer in Netflix India’s KartavyaHe likewise has an intriguing line-up of jobs ahead. The star will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaanco-starring Akshay Kumar. He is likewise part of director Rahul Dholakia’s historic Netflix movie based upon India’s very first General Election.

Check Out: Saif Ali Khan exposes why Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan turned down Cocktail: “Veronica’s part was too scrumptious”

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