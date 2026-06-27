Hong Kong – FEHD reveals list of very first batch of allowed food properties for pet entry

FEHD reveals list of very first batch of allowed food properties for pet dog entry ***************************************************************************

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) today (June 26) revealed that, since the other day (June 25), amongst the effective food facilities assigned quotas for enabling pets to go into according to the tally outcome, 833 have actually finished the treatments and pets will be enabled to enter their properties beginning with July 9. The list has actually been submitted to the FEHD’s devoted web page (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/dog_restaurants/index.html).

A spokesperson for the FEHD stated, “As some successful food premises withdrew their applications or did not complete the procedures due to various reasons, the FEHD will arrange applicants on the waiting list to fill the vacancies according to the sequential order from the earlier ballot results. The department has gradually notified those waitlisted applicants via SMS, and deployed dedicated officers to visit the food premises concerned in batches to deliver Approval Letters to the operators starting from today. Waitlisted applicants allocated a quota must, on or before July 7, bring along the Approval Letter and the existing original copy of the restaurant licence, to any Licence Issuing Offices listed in the Approval Letter, and pay a fee of $140 to amend the licence to include the permission.”

The FEHD, apart from alerted candidates the tally results by means of SMS previously after the open tally, has actually likewise released devoted officers to go to effective food facilities candidates to provide Approval Letters, and inform their operators on the statutory requirements, licence conditions and other compliance plans, consisting of advising the candidates once again to willingly validate whether the place of the food property allows the entry of canines.

The spokesperson stated, the brand-new procedure intends to react to the goals of members of the general public, develop brand-new organization chances for the catering market, and promote consistency in between individuals and animals. Apart from hotpot dining establishments, barbecue dining establishments, and dining establishments with a location less than 20 square metres, all dining establishments with a complete licence might request the dog-admission consent.

The FEHD recommends that allowed food facilities must make sufficient preparations for enabling pet dogs to go into, consisting of preparation dining locations, setting up centers, training personnel, and calling insurance provider. In addition, co-operation amongst consumers bringing pets and other members of the general public is likewise important. The FEHD has earlier launched the Guidelines on Good Practices and Behaviour, covering indicate keep in mind for dining establishment operators, and both clients bringing pet dogs and those without canines. The FEHD motivates various celebrations to describe the Guidelines, satisfy their obligations, and regard one another, therefore promoting animal inclusivity.