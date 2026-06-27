NPCSC licensed Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to work out jurisdiction over Hong Kong Port Area and Related Extended Areas at Huanggang Port ******************************************************************************************

The 23rd Meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPCSC) today (June 26) passed the “Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress on Authorizing the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to Exercise Jurisdiction over the Hong Kong Port Area and Related Extended Areas at the Huanggang Port” (the Decision). The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) reveals its genuine appreciation to the Central Authorities for their strong assistance in developing the Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area.

A spokesperson for the HKSAR Government stated, “The NPCSC’s Decision fully reflects the Central Authorities’ high regard and support for Hong Kong to better integrate into and serve the overall national development. It is of great strategic significance for strengthening the infrastructure connectivity between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, enhancing interactions between the people of, and economic and trade activities between the two places, as well as advancing the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). This is a clear demonstration of the advantages of ‘one country, two systems’.”

The HKSAR Government has actually been proactively lining up with nationwide advancement techniques. Working carefully with the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, the HKSAR Government has actually embraced a positive method to update the facilities of land limit control points (BCPs) in between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, deepen the reform on the mode of limit clearance, and actively make use of development and innovation to boost the benefit of clearance. The Huanggang Port redevelopment task is among the crucial efforts that the HKSAR Government is taking part in the execution of nationwide advancement methods. The redeveloped Huanggang Port will be placed as the most crucial 24-hour guest land BCP in between Hong Kong and Shenzhen. It will execute the co-location plan and the unique “collaborative inspection and joint clearance” mode to even more improve the traveler clearance experience and effectiveness. Clearance time at the brand-new Huanggang Port will be substantially decreased from around 30 minutes at the existing Lok Ma Chau/ Huanggang Port to around 5 minutes. The style circulation of the brand-new Huanggang Port will increase to 200 000 guest journeys each day, and might be even more increased to about 300 000 upon the future commissioning of the Northern Link Spur Line of the MTR Corporation Limited.

The HKSAR Government reveals its thankfulness to individuals’s Government of Guangdong Province and the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government for their co-operation and continued assistance. Having actually talked about and reached an agreement on matters associating with the scope and location of the Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area, along with clearance mode at the port, the HKSAR Government and individuals’s Government of Guangdong Province made submissions to the Central Government relating to the application of the co-location plan at the Huanggang Port, proposing that it be sent to the NPCSC for assessment.

According to the Decision, the NPCSC has actually chosen as follows:

1. The HKSAR is licensed to work out, with result from the day on which the Hong Kong Port Area and Related Extended Areas at the Huanggang Port are commissioned, jurisdiction over the stated locations in accordance with the laws of the HKSAR within the duration defined in Article 3 of the Decision.

The HKSAR is to administer the Hong Kong Port Area and Related Extended Areas at the Huanggang Port as a closed location.

2. The locations over which the HKSAR is licensed to work out jurisdiction make up the Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area, the deck of the Shenzhen area of the Lok Ma Chau Bridge linking the port, the interior of the bridge box girders available by means of the bridge deck, and the surface areas of the linking roadways. The date of commissioning of the appropriate locations, and their particular collaborates and location, are to be figured out by the State Council. Making use of the aforementioned locations is not to be changed within the duration defined in Article 3 of the Decision.

3. The HKSAR Government gets by method of a lease the right to utilize the Hong Kong Port Area and Related Extended Areas at the Huanggang Port. The regard to the lease is to start on the day on which the appropriate locations are commissioned and is to end on June 30, 2047. On the expiration of the regard to the lease, with a choice of the NPCSC, the regard to the lease might be restored.

Upon getting the decision from the State Council on the commissioning date of the Hong Kong Port Area and Related Extended Areas at the Huanggang Port, in addition to the particular collaborates and location of the pertinent locations, the HKSAR Government will present the pertinent costs to the Legislative Council as quickly as practicable, so regarding take forward the regional legal workout. The HKSAR Government will continue to work carefully with the Guangdong Province and the Shenzhen Municipality to take forward all preparatory works of the opening of the Huanggang Port at complete steam, proactively line up the National 15th Five-Year Plan, and contribute Hong Kong’s strengths to the top quality advancement of the GBA. The HKSAR Government will keep close interaction with the Shenzhen side and will make prompt statements to the general public once the main opening date of the Huanggang Port is settled, with a view to producing a more effective and hassle-free clearance experience for members of the general public.