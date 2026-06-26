Worldwide AI Boom Drives Strong Growth in Hong Kong’s May Exports

HONG KONG, Jun 25, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Hong Kong’s product exports increased by 40.8% year-on-year to HK$ 611.2 billion in May, according to information launched today by the Census and Statistics Department. For the very first 5 months of 2026, overall exports of products reached HK$ 2,776.6 billion, representing robust development of 36.2% compared to the exact same duration in 2015.

“Hong Kong’s export efficiency continues to be underpinned by robust electronic devices need, sustained by the continuous rise in expert system (AI) adoption worldwide,” statedBruce PangDirector of Research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Market belief enhanced rather following the Xi-Trump conference in Beijing in mid-May, though issues over the Middle East dispute stuck around. Looking ahead, the tentative easing of stress after the United States– Iran MoU checked in mid-June – in spite of prospective volatility – together with softer oil costs, is anticipated to favorably affect company potential customers.

“Overall, Hong Kong’s trade outlook will continue to depend upon numerous aspects, consisting of the innovation upcycle, geopolitical advancements, energy rates and worldwide end-market need,” Mr Pang included.

HKTDC Research will reveal its most current export projection at an interview on Monday, 29 June.

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The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces internationally, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way international financial investment and company center. The HKTDC arranges global exhibits, conferences and company objectives to develop company chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and worldwide markets. The HKTDC likewise supplies updated market insights and item details through research study reports and digital news channels. To find out more, please go to: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



Subject: Press release summary