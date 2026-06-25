Delhi HC holds off hearing on Salman Khan’s petition versus Kala Hiran; next hearing on July 1

The Delhi High Court on Friday postponed the hearing on star Salman Khan’s plea looking for to limit the recording, promo, and release of the proposed movie Kala Hiran: The Battle for LegacyThe matter was held off after counsel representing the filmmakers looked for extra time to submit a reaction to the application. The case was heard by the trip bench of Justice Madhu Jain, which has actually now noted the matter before the lineup bench on July 1.

Delhi HC delays hearing on Salman Khan’s petition versus Kala Hiran; next hearing on July 1

Salman Khan has actually approached the court declaring that the proposed movie and its marketing product are based upon events connected to him and unlawfully exploit his character and promotion rights.

Salman Khan looks for interim relief

Throughout the hearing, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing on behalf of Salman Khan, advised the court to approve interim defense versus the movie’s release and advertising activities. “He is producing a film on my life and tearing up the notice. He has no right to make a film of my life. I am seeking an interim injunction. The teaser has already been released,” Sethi sent before the court.

According to Khan’s legal group, the star’s approval was never ever gotten for the task regardless of supposed recommendations to occasions connected with his life and legal history. The filmmakers’ counsel, nevertheless, asked for time to put their action on record, specifying that they had actually gotten a copy of the application just recently.

Disagreement over declared usage of star’s identity

Salman Khan’s plea centres on claims that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy draws motivation from the 1998 blackbuck searching case, regardless of not clearly calling the star.

According to the application, marketing product launched for the movie includes visual and contextual recommendations that make Khan recognizable to the general public. The plea mentions a poster launched in May 2026 that presumably portrays a character looking like the star and using a bracelet comparable to his popular blue one.

The star has actually likewise challenged advertising material that presumably represents the character bring a gun, arguing that such representations develop a deceptive impression, especially because he was acquitted in procedures associated with the Arms Act.

Issues over pending legal matters

The application even more argues that parts of the proposed movie seem based upon problems that are still pending previously greater courts. According to Khan’s legal group, the dissemination of such product might possibly affect public understanding and impact continuous legal procedures.

Throughout the hearing, Sethi likewise argued that the participants must not be allowed to continue utilizing Salman Khan’s identity and public image for marketing functions without permission.

Filmmakers oppose interim injunction

The participants opposed the grant of any interim relief.

Throughout the procedures, counsel representing the filmmakers notified the court that he had actually presumably been getting death risks and had actually submitted an FIR in connection with the matter.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the court kept in mind that counsel for the manufacturer and director had just recently got the total pleadings. It directed Salman Khan’s legal group to supply the complete set of files to the participants throughout the day.

The participants in the event consist of manufacturer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey, and other people connected with the task.

Check out: “Salman Khan isn’t God, he can’t stop me”: Kala Hiran director fires back in the middle of legal notification row over supposed resemblances

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