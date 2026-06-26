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Business Vishal Bhardwaj exposes being ‘thrilled’ for welcome to the Oscar ballot panel By Editor - 73

Upgraded on : 25 Jun 2026, 4:22 pm Vishal Bhardwaj exposes being thrilled to be welcomed to be a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts, and Sciences (AMPAS), the body that performs the Oscar Awards event. With this invite he will be a voting member of AMPAS, being qualified to elect the Oscar awards. “I am deeply honored and excited to be invited to become a member of the Academy. It is a privilege to be part of the most prestigious platform for global cinema, and I look forward to participating in the Academy Awards voting processs,” stated the director.

Part of the 2026 guest list are popular editors Sreekar Prasad and Deepa Bhatia. Outfit designer Eka Lakhani, casting director Dilip Shankar, animation artist Avneet Kaur, production and innovation specialists Farah Khan and Rajesh Ramachandran, have actually been welcomed to be part of AMPAS.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s most current release was the Shahid Kapoor actioner, O ‘RomeoAmong other things he is popular for his Indian adjustment of the works of William Shakespeare. Maqbool( 2004 ),Omkara( 2006 ), andHaider( 2014 ), being adjustments of Macbeth Othelloand Hamletrespectively.