Madhavan voices support for Ajith Kumar’s historic Le Mans trip

Ajith Kumar (L) and Madhavan (R) Upgraded on : 25 Jun 2026, 5:07 pm Madhavan required to social networks to voice his assistance for Ajith Kumar and his racing group, Ajith Kumar Racing’s historic trip at the Le Man Cup, kept in Le Mans, France. Ajith Kumar Racing took part in the race which was hung on June 12. Requiring to Instagram stories, through his authorities manage, Madhavan reshared a news short article which highlighted the historic effect of Ajith Kumar racing’s involvement at Le Mans. Madhavan voiced his assistance by including a variety of emojis of the Indian Tricolour and salutes.

A screenshot of Madhavan’s Instagram story revealing assistance to Ajith Kumar

The Le Mans Cup is a 6 race series, which started in Barcelona, Spain, previously this year. More races were held at Le Castellet, France and Le Mans. More races are to be kept in Belgium, the United Kingdom and Portugal.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, the Ajith Kumar Racing group includes previous F1 chauffeur Narain Karthikeyan, Aditya Patel, and Romain Vozniak.

Madhavan just recently got his Padma Shri at an investiture event in New Delhi.