Phoebe Bridgers Gives United States Medieval Magic With ‘Lost Boys’

The very first single from Lost Weekend includes Jack Antonoff, Alex G, her boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, and more

Get in, losers: We’re going to the Renaissance Faire. Phoebe Bridgers simply revealed her very first solo album in 6 years,Lost Weekendand now she’s shared the very first taste of that album — a brand-new single called “Lost Boys.”

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The single opens with a couple of seconds of filtered vocals through a vocoder impact before Bridgers’familiar voice gets in.” This maker is eliminating me/I pretended it was pretend, “she later on sings, with celebratory trumpets that return “Kyoto.” The chorus is blissful, as Bridgers information the” lost kids “in concern, who never ever mature, never ever go home, and never ever invest their lunch cash. “Lost kids discover me,” she sings.

The video above, directed by Lance Oppenheim and Pablo Rochat, includes Bridgers at a surreal Renaissance faire where guys impersonated knights ride bikes into the sun, Bridgers is a wonderful damsel, and star Skyler Gisondo is a filling station cashier-turned-knight in shining armor.

“Lost Weekend” was produced by Bridgers, Jack Antonoff, and Bridgers’ long time partners Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, with extra production by Alex G (the Philadelphia singer-songwriter whose credits likewise consist of studio deal with Frank Ocean and Halsey). The credits include a number of other members from Bridgers’ close circle: Her boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker supplied vocals, Christian Lee Hutson helped on acoustic guitar, and Gruska played different instruments. Drummer Marshall Vore, guitar player Harrison Whitford, string master Rob Moose, and Bright Eyes’ Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott likewise contributed.

The brand-new single shows up one day after Bridgers revealedLost Weekendout Aug. 14 by means of Dead Oceans. This will mark her very first solo release because 2020’s well-knownPunisher.She’ll support the album with a series of programs billed as the Lost Tour, which starts on Sept. 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Similar to the intimate acoustic programs she just recently amazed fans with throughout the nation, the Lost Tour will be totally phoneless. “If any of you stuck an Apple Watch up your ass to tape this, please do not publish it on the web,” she informed the crowd previously this month, at Madison Square Garden. “I’m trusting you.”

From Wanderer United States.