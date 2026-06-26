Star Jacqueline Fernandez has actually withdrawn her unique leave petition before the Supreme Court that challenged procedures started versus her in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Rs 200 crore cash laundering case connected to declared conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to an IANS report, a Bench consisting of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi on Thursday permitted the star to withdraw her petition after the matter was used up for hearing.

Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws Supreme Court plea in Rs 200 crore cash laundering case connected to Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Petition challenged Delhi High Court and high court orders

Jacqueline had actually approached the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court declined to quash the ED’s prosecution problem and the high court’s order framing charges versus her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). With the withdrawal of the petition, the legal procedures versus the star will continue before the high court.

Matter was reassigned after judge recused himself

The case was at first noted before a Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S. Chandurkar on June 11. Justice Mishra recused himself from hearing the matter after notifying the celebrations that his child had actually appeared for the federal government in a linked case.

The judge mentioned that because his kid had actually represented the federal government in among the associated matters, the case needs to be heard by another Bench. Following the recusal, the matter was reassigned to Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi.

Jacqueline has actually pleaded innocent

Previously this month, Jacqueline appeared before the Patiala House Court and pleaded innocent to the charges framed versus her under the PMLA. She notified the court that she planned to object to the accusations throughout trial.

The high court likewise framed cash laundering charges versus Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his partner Leena Maria Paul, and 14 others. All the implicated rejected the charges and decided to deal with trial.

The matter is now set up to come up before the high court on July 16 for additional procedures.

The current advancement comes weeks after Jacqueline withdrew her application looking for to end up being an approver in the event. The ED had actually opposed her demand, arguing that her conduct throughout the examination was not satisfying. The company likewise declared that she stopped working to make a complete and sincere disclosure in declarations taped under Section 50 of the PMLA. According to the ED, Jacqueline stayed in contact with Chandrashekhar even after finding out about his supposed criminal background and did not totally comply throughout the examination.

The Enforcement Directorate has actually declared that Chandrashekhar talented Jacqueline high-end products and belongings worth around Rs 7 crore utilizing earnings of criminal activity created through the supposed cash laundering operation. Jacqueline, nevertheless, has actually regularly rejected any participation in the supposed offenses. She has actually preserved that she was uninformed of Chandrashekhar’s supposed criminal activities and did not understand the source of the funds utilized to buy the presents.

The cash laundering examination stems from claims that Chandrashekhar cheated the partners of previous Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of almost Rs 200 crore.

Check Out: Jacqueliene Fernandez to deal with trial as Delhi court orders framing of charges in ED’s Rs 200 crores cash laundering case

Tags: 200 crore Money Laundering, 200 Crore Money laundering Case, Conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, Delhi Supreme Court, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez, Money Laundering case, News, Rs 200 Crore Money laundering Case, Sukesh Chandrashekar, Supreme Court

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