Thanks to the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has actually now ended up being typical for audiences to not leave their seats as soon as completion credits start. Rather, audiences are anticipated to remain glued to the screen, awaiting a scene that appears after the credits roll. The post-credit scene pattern has actually captured on in a huge method and even Hindi filmmakers have actually attempted their hand at it. The just recently launched Invite To The Jungle goes an action even more. The movie includes a series that appears right away after the intermission slate.

Forget post-credit scenes! Invite To The Jungle surprises audiences with a post-intermission-slate series including Akshay Kumar

In Invite To The Junglethe word ‘Intermission’ appears on screen and is instantly followed by Akshay Kumar dealing with the audience with popcorn in his hand. In an amusing minute, he states that they had actually shot a part for the movie however didn’t understand where precisely to position it. They chose to evaluate it after the interval slate! This is then followed by the tune ‘Kyun’, including Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani.

A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama“It’s an experiment which appears to have actually worked. The paid sneak peeks of the movie happened the other day, June 25, from 7:30 pm onwards, and the reaction to this effort has actually been favorable. It resulted in a great deal of laughter. Lots of audiences, who had actually got up to hurry to the restroom or get treats, instantly muffled hearing Akshay Kumar’s message. They took pleasure in the visuals of the tune and after that marched.”

The trade source continued, “It looks like movie theaters were likewise advised by the suppliers not to turn on the lights when the period slate appears on screen and likewise while ‘Kyun’ plays. As an outcome, the surprise was maintained and audiences got to experience the series the method the makers planned.”

Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, Invite To The Jungle Stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, Bhagya Bhanushali.

Check Out: Welcome To The Jungle’s legendary MAHABHARAT connection: 4 stars from B R Chopra’s renowned program appear in Akshay Kumar’s comic caper, along with Dara Singh’s kid Vindu Dara Singh

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection, Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

Tags: Ahmed Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiku Sharda, News, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Welcome To The Jungle

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.