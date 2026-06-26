KidZania India Partners with BIG FM to Bring the Excitement of Radio Broadcasting to Young Role-Players

KidZania India, the global leader in edutainment, has partnered with BIG FM, India’s largest single brand radio network, to bring the BIG FM Radio Station to KidZania Delhi NCR. Following a successful launch in Mumbai, the experience is now opening its doors to young learners in the capital, offering children an opportunity to step into the world of radio broadcasting, where they can take on the role of radio jockeys, discover the fundamentals of broadcasting and experience the thrill of speaking behind the mic in a dynamic studio setting.

Designed as an engaging, real-world role-play experience, the BIG FM Radio Station introduces children to the creative and communicative side of media in a format tailored to young learners. Through guided interaction, children can explore voice presentation, confidence-building, articulation and audience engagement, while participating in an activity that brings together entertainment and learning in a memorable way.

Speaking on the launch, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Chief Business Officer, KidZania India, said, “Following the successful launch of the BIG FM Radio Station at KidZania Mumbai, we are delighted to now bring this experience to KidZania Delhi NCR as well. At KidZania, we believe children learn best when they actively participate in experiences that mirror the real world, and the world of radio offers a wonderful platform for creativity, communication and self-expression.

BIG FM has long been a brand synonymous with storytelling, conversations and connecting with audiences, making them a natural partner for this role-play. Through this experience, children get an opportunity to step into the shoes of a radio presenter, explore the excitement of broadcasting, and discover the confidence that comes from finding and using their own voice. We are proud to extend this partnership to Delhi NCR and look forward to inspiring many more young storytellers and communicators through this experience.”

Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, BIG FM, said, “At BIG FM, we have always believed that every voice has the power to make an impact. For nearly two decades, we’ve connected with audiences through stories, conversations and ideas that inform, inspire and entertain. The encouraging response to the BIG FM Radio Station in Mumbai reinforced our belief that children are eager to engage, create and be heard when given the right platform. We are delighted to bring this experience to Delhi NCR and partner with KidZania in nurturing a generation that is curious, expressive and unafraid to share its perspective. Through this initiative, we hope to spark an early interest in media, storytelling and communication, while giving children an opportunity to experience the excitement of broadcasting in an engaging and authentic way because the future will belong not only to those who consume content, but to those who can create it, shape it and use it to connect with the world around them.”

With this expansion, BIG FM deepens its presence in a live experiential environment that celebrates storytelling, voice and meaningful audience connection. For KidZania, the partnership further strengthens its mission of making children familiar with real-world professions through purposeful, immersive and engaging role-play experiences.