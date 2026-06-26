Vandemataram Srinivas’ boy Suswara Tarang makes his launching as lead star

From L to R: P Chakradhara Reddy, Divyani Mondal, Suswara Tarang and Veeresh Koka at the launch of their brand-new movie Upgraded on : 25 Jun 2026, 3:38 pm It is a season of brand-new movie launches in Tollywood on Thursday, with Balakrishna’s brand-new movie and Sukumar-Bunny Vas’ task start, and now another young star Suswara Tarang is making his launching as a lead star. Suswara Tarang is the boy of popular music director Vandemataram Srinivas, who has actually made up music for almost 275 movies. Directed by Veeresh Koka and produced by P Chakradhar Reddy under the Suravi Visions banner, the movie was released grandly with a pooja event. The movie is stated to be a romantic thriller. Director Kishore Kumar Pardasani (Dolly) of Katamarayudu popularity participated in the occasion as the chief visitor, offered the ritualistic clap, and directed the very first shot. Ganta Raviteja, kid of MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, turned on the video camera, while Nallamalupu Bujji turned over the script to the makers. Numerous movie characters and the whole group went to the launch occasion.

Divyani Mondal is playing the female lead and is likewise making her movie launching with this task. S Chandrasekharan is managing the cinematography, while Bibin Ashok is making up the music. The shooting schedule will start from June 29.

Speaking at the movie launch occasion, Vandemataram Srinivas stated, “I have actually dealt with more than 275 movies, and audiences have actually provided me tremendous love and love. Now, my child is being presented as a hero with this movie. I hope audiences will reveal him the exact same love and assistance.”

He included that director Veeresh has actually developed a terrific idea. “I truly liked the story he told. This is a story that shows the frame of mind these days’s youth. I think this movie will bring excellent acknowledgment to my child, and I hope everybody’s true blessings will be with him. Manufacturer Chakradhar Reddy is making this movie without jeopardizing anywhere. His efforts for such a great idea will certainly end up being effective. The director has actually formed this story incredibly, and I highly think this movie will impress audiences,” stated Srinivas.