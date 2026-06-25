19459014 19659001 < iframe src = width = 19459006 height = 19459007 frameborder = 19459008 enable = allowfullscreen > 19459014 Star Ram Charan Inaugurates ACA International Cricket Stadium In Amaravati|Andhra Pradesh|OTV 19659003 #ramcharan #acastadium #amaravati #andhrapradesh #cricket #otvnews #stadiuminauguration #otv #otvnewsenglish #otvenglish 19459022 ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trusted details throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659004 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! 19659005 See Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp See Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV 19659007