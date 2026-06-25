King Charles fulfills banished female Afghan cricketers and motivates them in a clear message to the Taliban

In a great program of assistance, King Charles satisfied the banished Afghan females cricketers in England on Wednesday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="King Charles is presented with a hand decorated cricket bat from Shukria Noori during his meeting with members of the Afghan Refugee Women's Cricket Team at Clarence House on Wednesday. (AFP)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/25/400x225/BRITAIN-AFGHANISTAN-AUSTRALIA-CRICKET-3_1782361676393_1782361692531_a91a16a8-f8c2-494b-abee-6dcd8b53eeb2.jpg"alt ="King Charles is presented with a hand decorated cricket bat from Shukria Noori during his meeting with members of the Afghan Refugee Women's Cricket Team at Clarence House on Wednesday. (AFP)"title ="King Charles is presented with a hand decorated cricket bat from Shukria Noori during his meeting with members of the Afghan Refugee Women's Cricket Team at Clarence House on Wednesday. (AFP)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> King Charles exists with a hand embellished cricket bat from Shukria Noori throughout his conference with members of the Afghan Refugee Women’s Cricket Team at Clarence House on Wednesday. (AFP)

The Taliban, which has actually been in power in Afghanistan for rather a long time now, has actually prohibited its female gamers from pursuing research studies in addition to any sporting activities, as it disrupts their ideology. If reality be informed, life has actually been especially hard for ladies in Afghanistan post the Taliban’s takeover in 2021.

They have actually been required to totally cover themselves, besides being pushed into standard functions. Because the restriction, numerous Afghan woman professional athletes have actually handled to leave the nation, however not before dealing with an experience of one type or another. A frustrating bulk of them have actually transferred to Australia.

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The ladies’s T20 World Cup is underway in England, and the Afghan cricketers exist to play a couple of exhibit matches. Shabnam Snahsan, among the gamers, revealed her dissatisfaction that they are not part of the continuous competition. They might have been if not for the absence of main acknowledgment from the Taliban.

“Back in Afghanistan, women don’t have the right to play cricket, even to go out, to study or anything,” she stated.

“We’re here to play cricket – but it’s not just cricket, we’re here to fight for them, and this has meant a lot for us,” she included.

Ekil Latifi, who left Afghanistan in 2021 at the age of 17, handled to have a little discussion with the King. She echoed Snahsan’s beliefs on how essential it was for them to reveal the Afghan ladies back home the method. “It’s all about the Afghan women back in our country,” she stated.

King Charles played his part to a tee! King Charles was rather charming to the gamers throughout the photo-op. He talked to a few of them and looked extremely crazy about understanding how they had actually gotten away Afghanistan. King Charles, who has a credibility for being amusing, did make a couple of light-hearted remarks. “If you lose, you can blame me for interrupting your training,” he stated.

King Charles was all appreciation for the Afghan cricketers. “I’m so glad that you can pursue what you want to do,” he stated. The occasion was hosted at Clarence House, the royal house in London, in the middle of a huge heatwave danger. The emperor was all sport, well dressed up, looking pleasant, which was the requirement of the hour for the Afghan ladies in distress. The message to the Taliban was rather clear, wasn’t it?