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19659001 < iframe src = width = height = frameborder = enable = allowfullscreen > 19459014 Bus Collides With Vehicles In Delhi’s Nand Nagri, One Killed, Injured Hospitalised|OTV #delhiaccident #nandnagri #busaccident #roadaccident #otvnews #otv #otvnewsenglish #otvenglish ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides reputable details throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. Stay tuned for all the breaking news! Go to Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp Enjoy Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV