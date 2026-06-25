Navi Mumbai teen entrepreneur expands tech portfolio with launch of space science platform

18-year-old entrepreneur from Navi Mumbai, Jeet Santosh Bhaskar, has launched Bronto Cosmos

MUMBAI/NAVI MUMBAI: An 18-year-old entrepreneur from Navi Mumbai has expanded his technology venture into the space science domain with the launch of a new digital platform aimed at making astronomy and scientific developments more accessible to the public.Jeet Santosh Bhaskar, a resident of Kharghar and founder of Bronto Intelligence Pvt Ltd, has launched Bronto Cosmos, a platform focused on space science, astronomy, scientific discoveries and emerging technologies.The launch marks the third platform under the Bronto Intelligence umbrella after BrontoAI and MSPConnect.According to the company, Bronto Cosmos seeks to simplify complex developments in space exploration and technology for students, enthusiasts and general readers through a digital-first format.The platform will cover developments ranging from astronomy and scientific research to global space missions and technological innovations.The move comes at a time when interest in space science has been growing in India, driven by the country’s expanding space programme, private-sector participation and increased public engagement with missions undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).Bhaskar founded Bronto Intelligence with a focus on developing technology-led solutions across sectors.

Its flagship platform, BrontoAI, is positioned as a human-centric artificial intelligence application designed for everyday users, while MSPConnect focuses on disseminating information related to Minimum Support Price (MSP) awareness among farmers.With the addition of Bronto Cosmos, the company now operates across three distinct sectors, artificial intelligence, agriculture and space science.Speaking on the launch, Bhaskar said the company’s objective was to use technology platforms to educate and empower users across different domains.“The more you know, the more magical it becomes. That philosophy continues to guide our efforts across AI, agriculture and now space science,” he said.Industry observers note that the emergence of young founders from Mumbai Metropolitan Region reflects a broader trend of technology entrepreneurship expanding beyond traditional software and e-commerce sectors into specialised fields such as artificial intelligence, agritech and science communication.For Navi Mumbai, which has increasingly emerged as a hub for educational institutions, startups and technology ventures, the launch adds another example of locally founded digital enterprises seeking to build niche platforms with a wider national and global audience.

Bronto Intelligence ecosystem

BrontoAI – Artificial intelligence platform for general users

MSPConnect – Platform focused on MSP-related awareness for farmers

Bronto Cosmos – Space science, astronomy and technology information platform

At a glance