PM Modi invited to Khamenei’s funeral as Iran prepares for burial of longtime supreme leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the burial ceremonies of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, news agencies reported on June 24 citing diplomatic sources familiar with the matter.

There has been no official confirmation from New Delhi on whether the prime minister will participate in the events.

The invitation comes as Iran prepares for an extended series of state ceremonies to honour Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during large-scale US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

His death marked the end of more than three decades at the helm of the Islamic Republic and triggered a prolonged period of national mourning and political transition.

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Diplomatic sources indicated that the funeral programme will run from July 5 to July 9, with commemorative events scheduled across multiple cities.

Ceremonies are expected to be held in Tehran and the religious centre of Qom between July 5 and July 7, while the final burial observance is planned in Mashhad on July 9.

The arrangements follow earlier revisions to the funeral schedule by Iranian authorities. Recent media reports noted that the ceremonies had been deferred from their original timeline because of wartime conditions and logistical considerations, with officials subsequently announcing a multi-day programme spanning several locations across the country.

The invitation to Prime Minister Modi underscores the longstanding diplomatic engagement between India and Iran, even as geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to reshape regional equations.

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India has maintained ties with Tehran across areas including energy security, connectivity initiatives and strategic dialogue, while balancing relationships with other major powers in the region.

So far, the government has not indicated whether it will be represented at the ceremonies by the prime minister or through another senior official.

Any decision on participation is likely to be assessed in the context of diplomatic protocol, security considerations and India’s broader foreign policy priorities, reports said citing officials.

Iranian authorities are expected to host delegations from several countries during the mourning period, with the final rites in Mashhad bringing the official commemorations to a close after ceremonies in the capital and other religious centres.