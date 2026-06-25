Post office customers can now do paperless transactions at branch offices with Aadhaar e-KYC

Post office customers having certain accounts can now deposit up to Rs 50,000 and withdraw up to Rs 20,000 in paperless transactions at a branch as the Department of Posts has introduced e-KYC (e-Know Your Customer) facility at the branch level. The e-KYC facility was earlier limited to departmental post offices.

In another important development that the Department of Posts has introduced, if a post office customer completes their Aadhaar authentication, a branch post office can process transactions for eligible accounts held at any post office, not just its own branch.

The Department of Posts also says that with effect from September 1, 2026, no transactions through the DREAM app will be allowed in accounts which are not linked with mobile numbers.

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Which post office customers will benefit from e-KYC at branches?



The new e-KYC facility at branches will benefit Post Office Savings Accounts (POSA), Recurring Deposit (RD) and Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts (SSA) account holders as they can deposits up to Rs 50,000 in their accounts at any branch without filling any pay-in-slip provided they have completed their e-KYC.

On completion of e-KYC, savings account holders can withdraw up to Rs 20,000 at any branch without filling any pay-in-slip.

However, for high-value deposits and withdrawals, account holders have to follow the existing paper-based process of obtaining the withdrawal application form and taking approval of the respective accounts office.

“Branch offices shall be enabled to perform transactions in an account standing in any post office, through Aadhaar authentication. Non-Aadhaar authenticated transactions shall continue to be performed only in the accounts standing in the same branch office,” the order says.

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Will e-KYC facility at post office branches be available for all accounts?



The e-KYC facility at post offices will be available only for single accounts and not for minor or joint accounts, the Department of Posts says in an order to all heads of circles and regions.

Which post office accounts are not eligible for e-KYC?



Conversion to e-KYC of counts is allowed only if the mobile number and Aadhaar number are linked in the Customer Information File (CIF).

As per the circular, a mobile number will be mandatory for customers initiating e-KYC and Aadhar authenticated deposits and withdrawal transactions.

With effect from September 1, 2026, no transactions through the DREAM app will be allowed in accounts that are not linked with mobile numbers, says the Department of Posts.

Digital consent required for converting Aadhaar-linked CIFs into e-KYC CIFs

Accounts linked to mobile numbers and Aadhaar numbers can be transformed into e-KYC CIFs with a consumer’s digital agreement. The customer’s name, caretaker name (father’s or husband’s name), date of birth, gender, and address with the PIN code would be retrieved from the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UlDAl) during the conversion to e-KYC ClF.

Masked Aadhaar mandatory



The order says that all the post offices including branch post offices should ensure that the Aadhaar number of an account holder is masked in all the existing documents like AOF, KYC form, etc., containing the Aadhaar number including the copy of the Aadhaar obtained.