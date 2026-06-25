19659001 < iframe src = 19459005 width = height = 19459007 frameborder = 19459008 enable = 19459009 allowfullscreen > Narayanpur Launches’School Keinta’Campaign To Reduce Dropouts|Chhattisgarh|OTV #schoolkeinta #narayanpur #chhattisgarh #schooldropouts #otv #otvnews #otvnewsenglish #otvenglish 19459022 ——————————————————————————————————— 19459022 OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides reputable details throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. Stay tuned for all the breaking news! See Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp See Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish 19459022 Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ 19659006 #OTVNews #OdishaTV 19659007