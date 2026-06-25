A surge throughout the preparation of firecrackers in Singpur town under Sanakhemundi block in Odisha’s Ganjam district left someone dead and 2 others seriously hurt on Wednesday.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/25/one-more-explosion-and-one-more-life-lost-to-illegal-firecrackers-in-odisha-2026-06-25-11-32-01.jpg" alt="One more explosion and one more life lost to illegal firecrackers in Odisha"> Another surge and another life lost to unlawful firecrackers in Odisha Photograph: (FILE)

A surge throughout the preparation of firecrackers in Singpur town under Sanakhemundi block in Odisha’s Ganjam district left a single person dead and 2 others seriously hurt on Wednesday.

The departed, Akash Das, and his moms and dads sustained extreme injuries in the blast and were hurried to Digapahandi Hospital for treatment.

Blast Occurred While Firecrackers Were Being Made

According to reports, the surge took place while firecrackers were being prepared in Singipur town.

The hurt victims were instantly hurried to the medical facility. Physicians stated Akash dead upon arrival, while his hurt moms and dads were later on moved to Berhampur for additional medical treatment.

Upon getting the details, Patapur authorities reached the area and began an examination into the event.

Odisha

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