AC/DC to Power Up Tour Dates With Special Pop-Up Shops

Fans will be able to eat AC/DC-themed food, buy exclusive merch, and enter to win a guitar signed by Angus Young

It’s a long way to the top if you want a career worthy of a pop-up shop, at least if you’re AC/DC. The band, now in its 53rd year, announced on Tuesday that each stop of its upcoming Power Up tour will feature its own store. The shops, which will open a day before the show, will offer exclusive merch, including apparel, accessories, posters, limited-edition items, and pieces created specifically for the pop-up, according to the band. (Aside: Imagine the double-entendres Bon Scott would have come up with for the words “pop-up” alone.)

The shops will reflect the locale and offer “AC/DC-themed food and drink menus.” Some locations will also feature performances by the local School of Rock house band and local radio broadcasts.

The band is offering advance access to 100 fans in each city, with full details on a bespoke website. The pop-up shops are also offering giveaways like tickets and prize packs, VIP bags, event shirts, and other prizes. Fans will also be able to take photos next to a replica of one of Angus Young’s guitars and enter for a chance to win the instrument, which Young will sign when the tour is over. Attendees can also enter to win an AC/DC pinball machine.

AC/DC have said that the upcoming run of shows will be the last North American leg of the Power Up tour. They’re touring in support of their 2020 album, Power Up, which Rolling Stone praised for its authenticity in a review. “No matter what they’ve gone through, they can only be themselves,” the magazine wrote.

AC/DC Pop-Up Shop Locations

July 10–11: Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Beer Garden

July 14–15: Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

July 18–19: Madison, WI @ The Annex

July 23–24: San Antonio, TX @ Hard Rock Cafe

July 27–28: Denver, CO @ BrewDog

July 31–Aug. 1: Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe

Aug. 4–5: San Francisco, CA @ Hard Rock Cafe

Aug. 8–9: Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

Aug. 12–13: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Aug. 26–27: Atlanta, GA @ Hard Rock Cafe

Aug. 30–31: Houston, TX @ Heinke and Pilot

Sept. 3–4: Notre Dame, IN @ The Bend Lounge

Sept. 7–8: St. Louis, MO @ Ballpark Village

Sept. 11–12: Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

Sept. 15–16: Toronto, ON @ The Steam Whistle

Sept. 19–20: Winnipeg, MB @ The Pyramid

Sept. 24–25: New York, NY @ Hard Rock Cafe

Sept. 28–29: Philadelphia, PA @ Hard Rock Cafe

From Rolling Stone US.