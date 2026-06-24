Airwheel Launches SE3SXD AI Cabin Suitcase, Introducing a New Era of Smart Luggage, Electric Suitcases and Intelligent Travel

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 24, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Airwheel, an international innovator in clever movement and smart travel services, today formally revealed the SE3SXD Full-Intelligent AI Suitcase, a development item that integrates the performance of a clever luggage, electrical luggage, riding luggage, cabin luggage, AI baggage, and clever baggage into a single smart travel platform.

For more than a century, travel luggage has actually stayed mostly the same, serving mainly as a passive storage tool. The Airwheel SE3SXD wise baggage obstacles that convention by changing travel luggage into a smart fellow traveler efficient in wise movement, real-time connection, and AI-powered interaction.

One-Key Evolution: From Cabin Suitcase to AI Travel Companion

Powered by Airwheel’s exclusive fourth-generation AI smart control system, the SE3SXD presents an industry-leading dual-intelligence architecture that incorporates a totally smart travel suitcase body with a completely linked clever control deal with.

With a single press, the AI travel suitcase instantly changes from a basic cabin travel suitcase into a rideable power travel suitcase. The whole implementation procedure– consisting of structural extension, system activation, and power adjustment– is finished immediately, removing the requirement for manual operation or mobile phone control.

The outcome is a really instinctive travel experience where smart innovation works naturally in the background.

Redefining Mobility with Electric Suitcase Technology

Created for airports, train stations, convention centers, and city movement situations, the Airwheel SE3SXD scooter luggage brings automotive-inspired smart drive innovation to the clever travel luggage classification.

Secret functions consist of:

AI adaptive power management

High-torque brushless motor system

Smart velocity and braking

Several riding modes

Optimum riding speed of 9.9 km/h (6.15 miles per hour)

Riding variety approximately 10 km (6.2 miles)

Fixed load capability as much as 95 kg (209 pounds)

Unlike traditional travel luggage that needs to be pulled or pressed, the rideable luggage enables tourists to move effectively through big transport centers while minimizing tiredness.

Smart Luggage Built for Global Air Travel

Regardless of its innovative movement abilities, the SE3SXD rideabled baggage stays completely certified with worldwide carry-on requirements.

The clever luggage functions:

Requirement 20-inch cabin luggage measurements

Airline-approved 73.26 Wh detachable battery

IATA-compliant battery system

One-second battery elimination

Light-weight body weighing just 6.8 kg

This style enables tourists to delight in the benefit of an electrical luggage without compromising airline company compatibility.

AI Luggage with Apple Find My Global Tracking

To attend to growing issues around lost luggage and travel security, Airwheel has actually incorporated a thorough clever travel luggage defense community.

Apple Find My Integration

The AI power travel luggage links straight to Apple’s Find My network, making it possible for worldwide area tracking even when Bluetooth is detached or the luggage is powered off.

Users can likewise set off sound signals from another location, making it simpler to find baggage in airports, hotels, or crowded public areas.

Smart App Connectivity

Through the Airwheel App, users can gain access to:

Battery tracking

Speed management

Push-button control functions

Cruise control

Ambient lighting modification

System diagnostics

The system can likewise offer immediate signals if the luggage is moved suddenly.

TSA-Approved Security

A TSA-approved lock offers improved security while preserving compliance with worldwide airport security requirements.

Acclaimed Design Meets Smart Travel Innovation

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Built from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy and completed with a premium nano-textured surface area, the SE3SXD clever travel suitcase integrates toughness with high-end visual appeals.

Readily available in:

Deep Space Black

High-end Silver

Dynamic Pink

The clever luggage includes Airwheel’s portfolio of more than 600 international patents and has actually gotten several worldwide style awards for development and commercial style quality.

All smart systems are incorporated within the travel suitcase structure, protecting useful storage area for 3– 5 days of travel fundamentals.

More Than Smart Luggage: A Portable Power Solution

The airline-approved detachable battery likewise works as a portable source of power.

Integrated fast-charging ports permit tourists to charge mobile phones, tablets, cams, and other electronic gadgets while taking a trip.

By integrating the functions of a wise luggage, electrical luggage, portable power bank, and individual movement gadget, the SE3SXD provides a total smart travel service for contemporary customers.

Created for every single Journey

Whether taking a trip for company, leisure, travelling, or gifting, the Airwheel SE3SXD provides a smarter and more linked travel experience.

From airport to city streets, the AI travel suitcase changes every journey into a smooth mix of movement, benefit, and smart interaction.

About Airwheel

Airwheel is an international leader in wise movement and smart travel innovation, concentrating on AI luggage, clever travel luggage, electrical travel suitcases, rideable travel suitcases, and cabin travel luggage options. Backed by over 600 global patents, acclaimed commercial style, and a totally incorporated R&D community, Airwheel continues to redefine the future of smart travel worldwide.

Media Contact

Business: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Site: https://www.airwheel.net



Subject: Press release summary