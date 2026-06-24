China Risun Group (1907. HK) Strengthens Market Confidence Through Continued Share Repurchases and Management Shareholding Increases

HONG KONG, Jun 24, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – China Risun Group Limited (1907. HK) today revealed the repurchase of 2.567 million common shares. Considering that the launch of its buyback program on June 18, the business has actually cumulatively bought 8.021 million shares. In addition, Mr. Yang Lu, Executive Director, Vice President, and General Manager of Cangzhou Risun, increased his individual holdings by 200,000 shares on June 22. These actions highlight the business’s and management’s strong self-confidence in Risun’s long-lasting development potential customers and dedication to protecting investor worth. Repurchased shares are held as treasury stock, with overall holdings now reaching 184 million shares. These shares might be assigned to worker equity reward programs. In between September 2025 and January 2026, Risun given 14.418 million shares to 797 mid- and senior-level workers, strengthening a shared neighborhood of interests, professions, and fate. Because its listing in 2019, China Risun Group, together with significant investors, directors, and executives, has actually actively redeemed and increased holdings in the business. To date, the business has actually bought 237 million shares, significant investors have actually included 66.84 million shares, and directors and executives have actually increased holdings by 7.779 million shares. Following investor permission on May 29, 2026, the Board has actually been authorized to buy as much as 428 million shares, offering adequate versatility for future buybacks while keeping public float. With durable operations and stable organization advancement, management stays positive in the business’s outlook. In spite of external market pressures, Risun’s intrinsic worth is not yet completely shown in its market capitalization. Through share repurchases, management shareholding boosts, and equity rewards, the business continues to line up the interests of investors, workers, and the business. Looking ahead, China Risun Group will speed up tactical growth into brand-new energy and brand-new products, even more boosting its core competitiveness and driving sustainable development.

Subject: Press release summary Sectors: Chemicals, Spec.Chem http://www.acnnewswire.com



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