VivaTech 2026 Hong Kong Tech Pavilion links regional start-ups with European chances

Viva Technology (VivaTech) 2026the yearly innovation and start-up extravaganzaeffectively concluded in Paris, France recently.The Hong Kong Trade Development Council(HKTDC), together with tactical partner the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (Brussels ETO), and supporting organisations consisting of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Cyberport, hosted theHong Kong Tech Pavilionto display ingenious options from 24 regional development and innovation (I&T) business and organizations to international financiers and market gamers.

Throughout the exhibit, a series of thematic workshops, start-up pitching sessions and networking occasions were held to help with market exchanges and service matching, assisting regional start-ups take chances in the European market and deepen their worldwide partnership networks.

HKTDC’s Chris LoRegional Director, Europe, Central Asia & & Israel, mentioned: “VivaTech 2026’s Hong Kong Tech Pavilion has actually attained exceptional outcomes when again this year, helping with numerous cross-border cooperations. We are happy to see that a few of these results have actually slowly pertained to fulfillment from connections and exchanges started in 2015. Through its involvement in abroad marketing platforms, the HKTDC has actually been assisting regional start-ups develop networks and increase their direct exposure in worldwide markets, developing partnership chances for them and supporting their growth into international markets, thus injecting continual momentum into Hong Kong’s development and innovation advancement.”

The taking part start-ups and organizations consisted of Formwork IO, which specialises in establishing carbon-negative building products and sustainable services, which was picked as one of the leading 30 finalists for VivaTech’s “Tech for Change” Award. Tech for Change identifies start-ups that utilize ingenious innovation to drive favorable effect for the environment, society or health, with a focus on the parallel pursuit of effect and industrial worth. The finalists were picked from displaying start-ups around the world based upon their high development capacity. Furthermore, from various start-ups and organizations worldwide, the organiser picked 2 Hong Kong Tech Pavilion I&T business consisting of PointFit Technology, a designer of wearable health tracking and clever sports options, and Robocore Technology Limited, which establishes worldwide leading open-platform service robotic options, to provide live presentations at VivaTech’s Discovery Stage to purchasers and financiers worldwide. These accomplishments totally show the ingenious abilities and worldwide competitiveness of Hong Kong start-ups in health innovation, expert system, and other fields.

Creating cross-regional partnerships with productive outcomes

A number of taking part business effectively developed connections with European financiers, big business and market partners, and started organization conversations, preparing for subsequent cooperation. Amongst them, Robocare Technology remains in settlements with JCDecaux, a France-based international outside marketing business, for a cooperation contract that will supply 1,000 robotics to JCDecaux for marketing projects. Robocore Technology initially gotten in touch with JCDecaux at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech in 2015. Its CEO,Lim Long-heistated: “Leveraging the business connections we have built through the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech over the past two years, we hope to further deepen our collaboration with European multinational corporations, achieve greater market share, and attain rapid business growth in Europe and beyond.”

In Addition, LeafIoT Technology Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Lecco Campus of Politecnico di Milano to more advance their cooperation and speed up the speed of broadening into the European market. LeafIoT Technology specialises in establishing clever tree tracking services. The 2 celebrations will team up in skill growing and technological development, collectively promoting the application and market growth of AI algorithms and remote picking up innovation in improved tree tracking and health evaluation. LeafIoT Technology’s ingenious services have actually effectively brought in global collaboration interest. Its Managing Director, Chan Pak-kwanstated: “We hope to extend Hong Kong’s industry-university-research model further into Europe, while promoting the R&D achievements of Hong Kong institutions, and deepening collaboration with European academic institutions, thereby achieving five- to ten-fold business growth.”

Throughout VivaTech, the HKTDC hosted a series of workshops, start-up pitching sessions, and networking occasions to assist in extensive exchanges in between financiers and start-ups. The Special Representative for Hong Kong Economic & & Trade Affairs to the European Union, Shirley Yungwent to the thematic workshop and networking occasion entitled “Building Resilient Tech Ecosystems: Powering the Next Wave of International Tech Leadership from Hong Kong” on 19 June. In Yung’s speech, she stated Hong Kong’s development environment unites 4 effective benefits: top-tier research study and skill, deep swimming pools of worldwide capital, exceptional access to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development cluster, and strong connection to worldwide markets, supplying organizations with an extensive platform to innovate, scale up and broaden into the Asian and worldwide markets.

The subsequent conversation session focused on the strengths of Hong Kong’s development and innovation community, and how to utilize Hong Kong as a springboard to check out global markets. President Oï ¬ ƒcer, Terry Wongfrom HKSTP shared that Hong Kong, with familiar structures in policies, research study and advancement quality, makes it possible for a commonalities for Europe business to check out the large market chances in the East; while Chief Innovation Officer,Yonghai Dufrom HKPC mentioned that Hong Kong has substantial benefits in research study abilities and drawing in global financial investment, consisting of technical assistance to make sure that business items fulfill worldwide screening requirements, consequently assisting services effectively go worldwide and broaden into global markets.

The HKTDC is actively dealing with regional business to take part in significant worldwide innovation exhibits, helping start-ups to broaden into abroad markets and increase chances to get in touch with worldwide financiers and purchasers. Following the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) in Las Vegas, USA in January this year, the Mobile World Congress (MWC), and ‘4 Years From Now’ (4YFN) exhibit committed to tech start-ups kept in Barcelona, Spain in March, the HKTDC as soon as again arranged the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech, offering a platform for start-ups to display their ingenious accomplishments and get in touch with worldwide financing.

The 10th VivaTech brought in individuals from over 165 nations and areas worldwide, with more than 15,000 worldwide start-ups and 200,000 visitors, making it among the most crucial occasions in the worldwide innovation community. Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech is a flagship effort under the “Economic and Trade Express” in Europe, Brussels ETO, HKTDC and InvestHK likewise collectively arranged a series of other advertising and networking occasions to offer targeted assistance to the getting involved Hong Kong tech start-ups in checking out the regional market, consisting of pitching sessions, thematic workshops, and other networking activities.

List of 24 Start-upsand organizationsat the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion:

Classification Business Name 1. Sustainable & & Climate Technology Albacastor Technology Limited 2. AIGreen Limited 3. Asgard Group Limited 4. Formwork IO 5. Green Vigor Limited 6. Laputa Eco-Construction Material Company Limited 7. LeafIoT Technology Limited 8. Plasticvore Chain Ltd 9. AI and Software Solutions Cogniser Infotech Ltd 10. D-Engraver Limited 11. Midas Analytics Limited 12. OxGen Holdings Limited 13. Pantheon Lab Limited 14. SagaDigits Limited 15. Robotics and Microelectronics Technology Anlaseo Technology Limited 16. Bacbudy Limited 17. Cybercrystal Technology Co., Limited 18. Consistency SkyTech Limited 19. Asian Materials Hong Kong Limited 20. Robocore Technology Limited 21. Health Technology Eieling Technology Limited 22. Hong Kong Bionic Beet Robotics Limited 23. PointFit Technology Limited 24. University The Hong Kong Polytechnic University



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24 Hong Kong development and innovation business and organizations shine atVivaTech 2026Hong Kong Tech Pavilionshowcasing the city’s clinical research study expertise. LeafIoT Technology Limited and the Lecco Campus of Politecnico di Milano sign a Memorandum of Understanding; PointFit Technology offers live presentations at VivaTech’s Discovery Stage. Throughout VivaTech, the HKTDC arranged a series of workshops, start-up pitching sessions and networking occasions to help with extensive exchanges in between financiers and start-ups. Shirley YungSpecial Representative for Hong Kong Economic & & Trade Affairs to the European Union, went to a thematic workshop and networking reception hung on Friday (June 19) and provided a keynote speech.



Sites: https://vivatech.com/exhibitors/hktdc-hong-kong-trade-development-council

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About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces internationally, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way worldwide financial investment and service center. The HKTDC arranges global exhibits, conferences and service objectives to produce company chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and worldwide markets. The HKTDC likewise offers updated market insights and item info through research study reports and digital news channels. To learn more, please go to: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



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