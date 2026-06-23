SIT grills suspended CI Nagaraju in Sai Krishna case

Unique Investigation Team officers came to the Krishnalanka police headquarters as part of the probe in Sai Krishna’s case, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.|Picture Credit: Giri KVS

The Special Investigation Team (SIT)cops questioned the then Krishnalanka Circle Inspector( CI )S.S.V.V. Nagaraju in Gade Sai Krishna’s supposed custodial death case after he was detained on Tuesday from an area in Ajith Singh Nagar.

Federal government made up an SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) M. Ravi Krishna, Superintendents of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and Amit Bardar and Additional SP L. Sudhakar, to examine into the supposed prohibited detention, and custodial death in Sai Krishna’s case.

With the rumours spreading out that Task Force cops got Sai Krishna from Markapuram on May 9, SIT authorities likewise apparently questioned Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) K. Latha Kumari and the constables who took the victim into custody.

< img data-src-template ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/vaziyz/article71138827.ece/alternates/FREE_1200/vjkvg-crime%201.JPG" src ="https://th-i.thgim.com/public/incoming/vaziyz/article71138827.ece/alternates/FREE_1200/vjkvg-crime%201.JPG" alt ="Supporters of Krishnalanka Circle Inspector, S.S.V.V. Nagaraju, raise slogans while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials shift him to the SIT office for questioning in Vijayawada on Tuesday." title ="Supporters of Krishnalanka Circle Inspector, S.S.V.V. Nagaraju, raise slogans while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials shift him to the SIT office for questioning in Vijayawada on Tuesday." width ="100%" height ="100%"> Fans of Krishnalanka Circle Inspector, S.S.V.V. Nagaraju, raise mottos while the Special Investigation Team(SIT)authorities move him to the SIT workplace for questioning in Vijayawada on Tuesday.|Image Credit: K V S Giri

Examination officers likewise questioned the Sub-Inspectors( SIs), Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and constables connected to Krishnalanka police headquarters.

It is found out that Mr. Ravi Prakash and his group grilled the suspended CI on why and in which case Sai Krishna was apprehended, for the number of days he remained in the custody of Task Force cops, on which date the victim was turned over to Krishnalanka cops and his condition when he was given the police headquarters.

The SIT officers asked the CI for the number of days Sai Krishna was apprehended in the police headquarters, whether the arrest was gone into in the General Diary (GD), and if he had actually notified the South Zone ACP, DCP and the NTR Police Commissioner on the arrest, and if not, why, and if the authorities performed median evaluation for Sai Krishna before the arrest.

Examination officers questioned Mr. Nagaraju on who questioned Sai Krishna, whether 3rd degree was utilized in the lock-up, and the number of cops workers were associated with the interrogation.

The victim’s mom, Gade Vijaya Lakshmi declared that cops unlawfully apprehended Sai Krishna for a number of days and tortured him significantly. When she went to the police headquarters and asked the CI, Nagaraju, about her boy, the latter responded that Sai Krishna disappeared and abused her, Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi declared.