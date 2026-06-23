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Home Business Phony electrical bike dealer rip-off: Two detained by Kanniyakumari cyber criminal activity...

Phony electrical bike dealer rip-off: Two detained by Kanniyakumari cyber criminal activity authorities in West Bengal

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Kanniyakumari District Cyber Crime authorities jailed 2 implicated from West Bengal, who were associated with a cyber scams case including 11. 12 lakh.

According to cops, the implicated were determined as Banti Mondal, 28 and Ujjal Karmakar, 30.

Authorities stated that a male from Aralvaimozhi had actually used online for an electrical bike dealer through the site provided as www.atherelectricdealer.in.

Following this, some unknown individuals gotten in touch with through an online messaging application and guaranteed to protect a car dealership in Kanniyakumari district.

They apparently required cash under different heads consisting of registration charges, NOC charges and license charges.

Thinking their claims, the complainant moved an overall of 11.12 lakh in several instalments. Later on, understanding that he had actually been cheated, he lodged a problem at the Kanniyakumari cyber criminal offense authorities.

Consequently, a case was signed up and an examination was introduced.

The authorities group gathered the information of savings account utilized in the scams and traced the area of the implicated, and the group took a trip to West Bengal to detain the implicated.

Cops apprehended Banti Mondal and Ujjal Karmakar, who were supposedly concealing there. They were produced before a magistrate court and consequently remanded to judicial custody.

Released – June 23, 2026 09:37 pm IST

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