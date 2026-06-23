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Home Business 3 eliminated in roadway mishap near Sivagiri

3 eliminated in roadway mishap near Sivagiri

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3 members of a household were eliminated in a roadway mishap near Sivagiri around Monday midnight.

According to cops, Velusamy, 51, from Seithur in Virudhunagar district had actually entered a cars and truck to Sivagiri, in addition to his grandchildren Keerthi, 10, and Harish Kailash, 7, neighbour Vasanth, 23, and his relative Muniyandi, 40, to drop Mr. Muniyandi at his home after participating in a function.

When the lorry was going near Sivagiri, Velusamy, who lagged the wheel, supposedly lost control of the automobile that struck a roadside tree and drifted into a close-by farming field. The automobile was badly harmed in the effect.

Without any instant assistance in the area, Velusamy and his grandchildren passed away on the area. Mr. Muniyandi and Mr. Vasanth sustained major injuries.

On getting the details, Sivagiri cops hurried to the area, recuperated the bodies of the departed and sent them for postmortem to Sivagiri Government Hospital.

Mr. Muniyandi has actually been confessed to Tenkasi Government Hospital and Mr. Vasanth to a personal health center in Rajapalayam.

Sivagiri cops have actually signed up a case and are examining.

Released – June 23, 2026 09:37 pm IST

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