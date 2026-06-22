Hong Kong – LD to hold Youth Recruitment Day

LD to hold Youth Recruitment Day ********************************



​The Labour Department (LD) will hold the Youth Recruitment Day on June 24 at MacPherson Stadium, Mong Kok. A total of 29 organisations from various industries, including transport, airline services, hotel, banking, public services, retail, catering and property management, will participate in the recruitment event, providing full-time and part-time on-the-job training vacancies suitable for young people.



The job vacancies cover a wide variety of positions that do not require relevant work experience, such as aircraft maintenance mechanic trainee, cargo services officer, passenger services officer, technician trainee, counter services officer, hotel room attendant, pastry chef, kitchen assistant, junior beautician trainee, assistant clubhouse officer and sales assistant. Job seekers aged 15 to 29 with educational attainment at sub-degree level or below are welcome to submit applications on the spot and may be invited for on-site interviews.



The recruitment event also features career talks on the prospects and characteristics of different industries. Content creators Tang Lai-ying and Chu Pak-hei and high jump athlete Yeung Man-wai have been invited to join the event to share their stories of pursuing career development, encouraging young people to pursue their career goals with perseverance and determination. The sessions will be conducted in Cantonese. Priority admission will be given to the Youth Employment and Training Programme (YETP) service targets due to limited seats.

Eligible young people can enrol in the YETP on the spot. Various service providers will assist them in selecting and enrolling in suitable training courses and provide advice on resume preparation and career consultation.



The recruitment event will be held from 11am to 5.30pm at MacPherson Stadium, 38 Nelson Street, Mong Kok (near Mong Kok MTR Station Exit E2). Admission is free. The last admission time is 5pm. For details, please visit the YETP website at www.yes.labour.gov.hk.