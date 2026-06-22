Hong Kong – Applications open for Sir Edward Youde Memorial Overseas Fellowships and Scholarships 2027/28

Applications open for Sir Edward Youde Memorial Overseas Fellowships and Scholarships 2027/28 ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund Council:

The Sir Edward Youde Memorial (SEYM) Fund Council announced today (June 22) that applications for the SEYM Overseas Fellowships and Scholarships and the SEYM Overseas Fellowships and Scholarships for Disabled Students for the 2027/28 academic year are now open. The closing date for applications is September 4, 2026.

The fellowships and scholarships aim at encouraging outstanding students to pursue further studies in renowned institutions overseas. Awardees should aspire to contribute to Hong Kong and be ready to give back to the community upon graduation.

The fellowships are for overseas studies leading to postgraduate degrees either by research or coursework. The maximum value of a fellowship is HK$300,000 per year, tenable for up to three years for a doctoral degree or two years for a master’s degree. The scholarships are for overseas studies leading to undergraduate degrees. The maximum value of a scholarship is HK$280,000 per year, tenable for up to three years.

The applicants will be responsible for fulfilling all application procedures and admission requirements of the academic institutions of their choice.

Information notes for the applications are available on the website of the Student Finance Office of the Working Family and Student Financial Assistance Agency (www.wfsfaa.gov.hk/en/resources/forms/form.htm). Applicants should submit the completed form through the GovHK website (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/sfo031/en/). For details, please visit the website of the Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund (www.wfsfaa.gov.hk/sfo/seymf/en/whatwedo/index.htm), or call (852) 2150 6097 or (852) 2150 6098.

Shortlisted applicants of the Overseas Fellowships and Scholarships will be invited to attend interviews in Hong Kong. The first round of interviews is scheduled for December 2026 or January 2027. If found suitable, applicants will be invited for a final interview to be held in January or February 2027. For the Overseas Fellowships and Scholarships for Disabled Students, shortlisted applicants will be invited to attend an interview in Hong Kong in January or February 2027.