SBI-Telangana face-off Over 5-acre land in Hyd raises stakes for both sides

The face-off presumes significance as SBI is the primary lender to the Telangana Government and manages

a considerable part of its monetary deals

What started as a normal civil conflict in between the State Bank of India(SBI) and the Telangana Government over a five-acre parcel in Hyderabad’s Raidurgam location is now growing out of control into a conflict with possibly considerable monetary ramifications for both sides.

SBI on Friday protected a stay from the Telangana High Court on the auction of the land by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), which had earlier allocated the residential or commercial property to the bank.

The legal action by the nation’s biggest loan provider has not just dissatisfied the State Government however has actually likewise set off issues over the possible fallout for both the bank and the federal government.

According to senior federal government authorities, the lawsuits has actually come at a time when the cash-strapped State is trying to mobilise resources and is being considered as an effort to restrain those efforts.

“While the problem of ownership and the auction is now sub judice, other choices are being exercised to reveal the Government’s annoyance,” a senior main informed businessline

According to federal government records, the land was set aside to SBI in 2010 by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in undistracted Andhra Pradesh. After the development of Telangana in 2014, the State Government consistently advised the bank to start building and construction on the website, stopping working which the land would need to be resumed in accordance with the allocation standards.

last notification

TGIIC consequently approached the Government in 2019 and 2020 looking for approval to reclaim the land. Regardless of a last notification released in 2020, SBI did not begin building.

The corporation ultimately auctioned the land, which brought a record cost of about 237 crore an acre. SBI challenged the relocation, competing that the land had actually been gotten through a straight-out sale with no conditions and, for that reason, might not be resumed by the federal government.

The face-off presumes significance as SBI is the primary lender to the Telangana Government and deals with a considerable part of its monetary deals.

Amongst the alternatives being thought about by the State to register its annoyance is the moving of some deposits and income accounts to other public sector banks, a relocation that might have monetary ramifications for SBI, according to sources.

SBI is likewise the convenor of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) for Telangana.

With the challenged home now approximated to be worth about over 1000 crore, the ultimate result of the legal fight might lead to a significant monetary loss for among the 2 celebrations.

Released on June 21, 2026