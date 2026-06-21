The parenting lessons that Priyanka Chopra learned from her father

In her memoir, the actress mentioned the advice her father gave her: “Be like water.” In an old interview with us, the star further elaborated on the thought and shared that “It’s such a beautiful thought, right?” She added, “My dad told me something, which had such a sense of power. He said, ‘In the new place that you go to. You’ll have no baggage of what you have right now, that this teacher doesn’t like me or this friend is not my friend or whatever. When you go to a new place, you have a clean slate, so you can be whoever you want.'”

She continued, “And then he said, ‘You should be like water, and I said, ‘What does that mean?’ He said, Water can be as powerful as a waterfall. It can cascade down onto stones and make holes in them. That’s how strong water can be. But at the same time, it can be as still as a teacup. It can be anything and everything it wants to be within any vessel that it’s put into.”