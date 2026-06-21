Iran’s Tasnim news company states Hormuz will not resume till Lebanon ceasefire holds, oil waivers provided
ReutersLast Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 04:56:00 PM IST
Summary
Iran’s Tasnim news company is reporting that the Strait of Hormuz will stay closed to oil deliveries. This closure will continue up until a ceasefire in Lebanon is strongly developed and oil waivers are formally provided, suggesting a considerable geopolitical condition connected to local stability and energy circulation.
Iran’s Tasnim news firm, mentioning a source near to the working out group, reported on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz would not be resumed as long as a ceasefire in Lebanon was not appreciated.
The source stated the waterway would likewise stay closed till waivers enabling the sale of Iranian oil were released.
< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">