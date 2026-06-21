Abhishek Banerjee’s assistant reserved in scams case

Kolkata: A close assistant of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has actually been reserved in a case of scams and forgery in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district, a law enforcement officer stated on Sunday.

The implicated, Sumit Roy, was just recently scheduled in a land-grab case, and the West Bengal Police has actually released a lookout notification versus him. Cops had actually performed a search operation at Banerjee’s house in Kolkata to find Roy.

On Sunday, a law enforcement officer stated a case of scams and forgery has actually been signed up versus Roy at the Debra police headquarters in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district.

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The complainant implicated Roy, who has actually been absconding for rather a long time, of unfaithful and forgery, he stated, including that the apprehended previous Medinipur MLA Sujoy Hazra has actually likewise been called in the event.

A senior CID authorities stated the claims pointed out in the grievance are being taken a look at, and the company would extend all required help to the regional cops, if needed.

“We are looking into the contents of the complaint and collecting all relevant documents. Every allegation will be verified based on evidence, and appropriate legal action will follow,” the authorities stated.

The officer in Paschim Medinipur district included that private investigators would question all people called in the grievance and establish their functions, if any, in the supposed offenses.

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He, nevertheless, decreased to disclose more information.

Hazra was just recently detained by the Shalboni authorities in connection with another case.

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