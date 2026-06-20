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Business Hulibeera reveals emotional brand-new track By Correspondent - 62

Upgraded on : 20 Jun 2026, 5:48 am The makers of Hulibeerastarring Anjan and Chaithra Thotad, have actually launched a brand-new tune from the movie, providing audiences another peek into its rural setting and psychological core. The track records the flavour of North Karnataka and shows the journey of Beera, the movie’s main character, whose life is deeply linked to his town and its individuals. Directed by Mallikarjun Muttalageri, Hulibeera is set versus the background of rural Karnataka and checks out styles of migration, identity and neighborhood. The story follows a boy who imagines bringing informed youth back to their towns and producing chances better to home. Through its music and storytelling, the movie intends to commemorate regional culture while attending to an appropriate social problem.

The freshly launched tune blends folk affects with modern noises, remaining real to the movie’s rustic environment. Its visuals highlight the dynamic customs, landscapes and daily life of North Karnataka, providing the audience a sense of the world that Hulibeera inhabits.

The movie likewise includes Rangayana Raghu in a crucial function, with music made up by Veer Samarth. As the advertising project collects speed, the most recent tune release has actually produced interest amongst audiences and contributed to the anticipation surrounding the movie. With its strong local flavour and socially rooted story, Hulibeera is placing itself as an event of rural life and durability.