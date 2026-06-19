Ladakh prohibits single-use plastics, enforces charges to suppress littering

To secure the delicate Himalayan cold desert environment, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday bought a stringent restriction on recognized single-use plastic products and cluttering throughout the Union Territory.

The relocation comes in the middle of issues over speeding up glacier melt and growing calls to secure the area’s fragile environment.

The LG revealed the choice in a post on X, stating Ladakh’s beautiful environment is its biggest strength and the structure of its tourist economy, which advancement should work together with ecological duty.

Ladakh’s high-altitude community is amongst the most vulnerable in the Himalayas, with exceptionally restricted capability to procedure waste.

In the last few years, increasing traveler step, broadening building activity and altering usage patterns have actually contributed to the concern of strong waste management.

“Single-use plastics have significantly end up being a noticeable problem, especially in metropolitan pockets like Leh, where inappropriate disposal frequently causes build-up in drains pipes, water channels and open landscapes,” stated the authorities.

Under the brand-new guidelines, people along with business facilities and organizations, consisting of hotels and restaurants, discovered utilizing, offering or keeping prohibited single-use plastic products will be accountable to an ecological charge of 10,000. Cluttering in public locations will bring in a fine of 5,000.

The structure likewise empowers field-level officers, consisting of BDOs, tehsildars, community officers, foresters and guards, to discover offenses and problem challans to make sure more stringent enforcement on the ground.

The authorities will likewise carry out random checks at Leh airport and at all border entry points in Ladakh to suppress the entry and blood circulation of single-use plastic products.

Released on June 19, 2026