S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY|Image Credit: cueapi

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The federal government on Friday stated that it was promoting finding a root server in India, provided the variety of individuals who utilize the Internet and in regards to long-lasting strength of the Internet system itself.

” This was a long drawn procedure. There are other methods which we are making certain that appropriate memory exists, mirror websites exist … we are developing durability. It’s not that we rely just on that to construct durability. I believe it’s crucial from the general Internet governance point of view that the facilities is spread out throughout the world,” S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) informed press reporters.

Speaking on the sidelines of National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) 23rd Structure Day program, Krishnan stated that federal government has actually asked worldwide Internet body Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) for establishing root servers– the core part of Internet for linking users with sites, in India.

He stated that there need to be one root server in India to deal with requirements of the substantial population of the nation. He likewise kept in mind that the huge accomplishment has actually been the manner in which typical gain access to has actually been made sure and a growing number of individuals have the ability to access the Internet in Indian languages.

The root servers assist equate domain into mathematical Internet procedure (IP) address which assists find a site on the Internet.

In February 2024, a parliamentary standing committee report on external affairs stated India requires these clusters to accelerate action time versus cyber/ malware attacks and examine such attacks at the ISP entrances itself. It spoke about dealing with ICANN to establish a cluster of 18 servers in India.

According to ICANN, among the advantages of hosting a root servers is that it can lower domain system (DNS) inquiry action time. That implies inquiries would be responded to quicker than if it needed to go to root server circumstances outside the nation. This would likewise indicate lower bandwidth intake in addressing the inquiries.

Released on June 19, 2026